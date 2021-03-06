0Chain (ZCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $327,248.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $327,248.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00036376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

