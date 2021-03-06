0x (ZRX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139.13 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002815 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $139.13 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

