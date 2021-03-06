0xcert 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.31 million and $126.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

