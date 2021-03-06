$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,177 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 107,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,581. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of $399.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

