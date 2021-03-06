$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

