$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.32. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

