$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.55. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 807,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

