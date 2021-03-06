$1.58 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.63. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

DLR traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.00. 2,783,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

