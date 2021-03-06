$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

