$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $217.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.02. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

