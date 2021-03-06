$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.32 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.