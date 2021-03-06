102,628 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.40. 9,460,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

