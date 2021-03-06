10,512 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,426. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

