$109.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $109.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $459.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

