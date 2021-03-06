$111.74 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $111.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the highest is $112.31 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $473.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $480.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $519.69 million, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NYSE:CLB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

