$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $112.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $112.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $455.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.22 million to $460.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.33 million, with estimates ranging from $458.66 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 513.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

