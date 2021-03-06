115,000 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $15,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KURA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

KURA stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.