$116.91 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $116.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.81 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Everi reported sales of $145.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $381.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.94 million to $384.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

EVRI stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Everi by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.