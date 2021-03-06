$119.63 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $218.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $609.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $774.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $820.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

