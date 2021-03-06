12,077 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

