125,000 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,707. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $449.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.44.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.