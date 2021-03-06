$137.53 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $136.40 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $619.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $704.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

