$139.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $139.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the highest is $152.23 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $606.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $767.34 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.