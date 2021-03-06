140,020 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.33. 5,048,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.