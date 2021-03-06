$142.73 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post $142.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the lowest is $141.86 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $586.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $609.60 million, with estimates ranging from $604.20 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

FRGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

