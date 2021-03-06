146,400 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Allegheny Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

