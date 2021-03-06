156,570 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,597,000. Align Technology accounts for approximately 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $536.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.