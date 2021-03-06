$158.68 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $158.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. CarGurus posted sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $670.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.23 million to $685.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $775.75 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $224,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,218,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

