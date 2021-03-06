158,400 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,443,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVLV opened at $44.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.