$164.43 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $164.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $634.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.17 million to $638.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $849.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

