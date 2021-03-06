$169.60 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $169.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $165.40 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $731.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

