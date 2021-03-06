$172.47 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report $172.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the highest is $182.50 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $715.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $756.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $767.41 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $852.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

