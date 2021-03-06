1,752,724 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,752,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Moderna as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

