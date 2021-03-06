$176.63 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report sales of $176.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $738.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $747.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $776.25 million, with estimates ranging from $772.70 million to $781.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

