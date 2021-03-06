$176.93 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post sales of $176.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $192.90 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

