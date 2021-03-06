$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $185.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.10 million and the lowest is $184.46 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Paylocity by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.