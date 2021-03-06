18,504 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 14,980,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,286. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

