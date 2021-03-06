$191.25 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $191.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,966,780 shares of company stock worth $440,757,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $96,198,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

