199,990 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $403,000.

SVAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1,962,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

