1inch (1INCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $558.86 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, 1inch has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00007894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $558.86 million and $68.29 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,177,808 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

