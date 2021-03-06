1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $19,376.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00223075 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000198 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

