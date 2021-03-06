1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock worth $43,118,725.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

