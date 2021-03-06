$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.19 million, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $28.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

