$2.21 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 2,120,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,312. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

