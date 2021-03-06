$2.60 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $98.02. 1,961,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,515. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

