$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.85. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.71. 2,522,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $207.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

