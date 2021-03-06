$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

