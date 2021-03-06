$20.28 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post $20.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

