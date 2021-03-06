20,000 Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Purchased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

EDC traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,646. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.