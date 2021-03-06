$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT opened at $1.81 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

